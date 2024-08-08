Repligen’s (RGEN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.57.

Repligen stock opened at $162.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.99, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

