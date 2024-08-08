Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kellanova’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellanova in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

