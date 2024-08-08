Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 8th (AMSF, ARM, ASH, BDX, BHC, BMA, BMRN, BXP, CEVA, CIX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 8th:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. They currently have $925.00 target price on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $179.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $185.00.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

