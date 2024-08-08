Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $194.46 million and $11.41 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,059,494,603 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

