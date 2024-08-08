Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.350 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 520,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.43.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.