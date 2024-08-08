Reviewing Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) & Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senti Biosciences and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,536.36%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $942,000.00 93.75 -$71.06 million ($1.44) -1.34 Titan Pharmaceuticals $1,000.00 5,081.84 -$5.57 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senti Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences N/A -79.71% -48.64% Titan Pharmaceuticals N/A -99.96% -77.58%

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

