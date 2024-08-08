Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 386,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,069. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

