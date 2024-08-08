RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

RH Trading Down 2.1 %

RH opened at $248.10 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $403.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.85.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,736,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in RH by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 349,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Long Walk Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,318,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

