Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.83.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 224,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $554,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,176 shares of company stock valued at $888,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77,208 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,282 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 730,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 578,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,001,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.