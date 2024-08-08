Ribbon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $48.27 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $48.27 million and $1.31 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,013,743 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

