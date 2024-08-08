Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0013

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $366.62 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010366 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,164.54 or 0.97667632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00124398 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $348.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.