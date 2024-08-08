Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) versus The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Financial Comparison

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roadzen and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 1.80 -$99.67 million N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.27 billion 3.94 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -46.20

The Baldwin Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Roadzen and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 1 4 1 3.00

Roadzen currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 713.01%. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.00%. Given Roadzen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82%

Risk & Volatility

Roadzen has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats Roadzen on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. BRP Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.