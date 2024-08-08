Robert W. Baird Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $38.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARMK. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. 331,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,740. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 546,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 131.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 55,249 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $75,477,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

