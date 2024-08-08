Robert W. Baird Cuts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $4.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

