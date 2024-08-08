Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

HOOD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 31,771,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,242,877. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,093 shares of company stock worth $28,227,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,622.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.