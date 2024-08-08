Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 0.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.80. 1,154,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,400,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roblox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 3,188.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

