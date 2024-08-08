Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded to Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 157.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.