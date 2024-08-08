Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.23.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $10.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.24. 346,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.58. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $317.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

