Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $77.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Get Ball alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BALL opened at $62.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,128,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.