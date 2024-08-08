Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $35.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.87. 9,924,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 549,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

