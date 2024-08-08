Royal Bank of Canada Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$105.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.06.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IAG

iA Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

TSE:IAG traded up C$2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$95.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.75. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.