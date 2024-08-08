Royal Bank of Canada Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $130.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

