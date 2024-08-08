Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $150.34 and last traded at $148.93. 505,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,556,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.77.

Specifically, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

