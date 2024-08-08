RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) PT Lowered to $54.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.19.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,600. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the first quarter worth about $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 361.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

