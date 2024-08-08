Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) EVP Sells $1,773,543.60 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $143.54.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

