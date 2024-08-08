Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) EVP Sells $1,773,543.60 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ryder System Stock Performance
Shares of R opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $143.54.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 62.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder System
- What is a Special Dividend?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.