Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 9,863 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,092.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,816,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,979,857.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,549 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $180,043.65.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,948 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $314,506.92.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

