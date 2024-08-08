Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.27

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 277302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

