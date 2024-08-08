Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,471,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $274.18. The firm has a market cap of $241.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,057,970.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,842 shares of company stock valued at $65,131,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.