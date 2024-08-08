SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

SandRidge Energy has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SD opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

