SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

SandRidge Energy has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SD opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $457.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Dividend History for SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.