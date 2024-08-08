SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.17.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP
SAP Trading Up 0.0 %
SAP stock opened at $201.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.14. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.