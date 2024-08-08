Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $250.61

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $250.61 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.08 or 0.04338924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,845,550,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,971,771 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

