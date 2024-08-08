Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $499.80 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.77 or 0.04352852 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00036500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,845,978,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,349,371 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Telegram Discord

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

