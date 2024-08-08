Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $226.00 to $203.00. The stock had previously closed at $140.06, but opened at $133.51. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $134.74, with a volume of 179,840 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.83.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after buying an additional 2,917,797 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.