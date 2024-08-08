Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

TSE:SIS traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$19.65. 45,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

