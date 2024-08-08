Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,233,230 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,558% from the previous session’s volume of 196,861 shares.The stock last traded at $33.91 and had previously closed at $33.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

