Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,281,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,330% from the previous session’s volume of 999,303 shares.The stock last traded at $50.13 and had previously closed at $50.36.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,532,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

