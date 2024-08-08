Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 345,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 130,590 shares.The stock last traded at $24.09 and had previously closed at $24.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $798.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

