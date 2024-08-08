Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,797 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,685. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

