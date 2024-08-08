Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

