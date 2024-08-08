Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $90.33.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,705,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FMC by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

