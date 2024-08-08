Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79. Sempra also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-4.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Get Sempra alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.68. 871,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,263. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.