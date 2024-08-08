Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNSE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

