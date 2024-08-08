Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (SNSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNSE. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SNSE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sensei Biotherapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.