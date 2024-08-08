Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (SNSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNSE. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,995. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

