Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

SHEL stock opened at $70.69 on Monday. Shell has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

