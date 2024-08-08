Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 78431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Sherritt International Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The stock has a market cap of C$81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0606509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

