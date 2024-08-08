Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $39.53

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.53, but opened at $38.21. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 33,294 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,075,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 167,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

