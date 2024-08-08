Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

