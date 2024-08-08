Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.76.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 9,041,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,063. The company has a market cap of $901.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.