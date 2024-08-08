Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Raised by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.08. 1,911,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,302,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

