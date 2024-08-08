Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Buys Shares of 18,896 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,016,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 76,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. 39,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,870. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

